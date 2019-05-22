Roku launches new analytics for advertisers

Roku (ROKU +1.1% ) has announced new tools for advertisers to get a better view of spending on linear and over-the-top TV viewing.

The company's Activation Insights combines a comprehensive view of a brand's linear TV campaign performance with an analysis of potential missed OTT audience, and an optimal budget spend on Roku's platform.

Using the company's Reach Insights tool, brands including Baskin Robbins and RE/MAX found their linear campaigns were no longer reaching a sizable audience, Roku says.

And the company's alluding to a shift visible in this year's upfronts: “This year’s TV upfront made one thing very clear, OTT is the new cable and powerful new video channel to reach today’s consumers."