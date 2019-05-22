Brookfield, Fortress are bidding for Anbang hotel portfolio - Bloomberg

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM -0.3% ) and Fortress Investment Group (NYSE:FIG) are among those bidding for a portfolio of 15 hotels owned by Anbang Insurance Group, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the sale process.

Others bidding include Blackstone Group (BX +0.5% ), South Korea's Mirae Asset management, and GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, according to an earlier report in the Financial Times.

The insurance company, currently under temporary control of Chinese government regulators, has received offers of as much as $5.8B, the FT said.

Anbang, whose former chairman was sentenced to prison for fraud, has been speeding up its efforts to sell assets and pay down debt.

The portfolio of hotels for sale include the JW Marriott Essex House in New York, the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, and the Four Seasons in Jackson Hole, WY.