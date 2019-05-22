Petrobras eyes claims for two areas in TOR auction

Petrobras (PBR +0.5% ) says it is interested in exercising its preferential right to tender in two areas in an auction of excess oil from the transfer of rights area off the coast of southeastern Brazil.

PBR says it is eyeing bidding rights to the Buzios and Itapu areas, based on a 30% stake with a chance to increase the holding on the day of the auction, which is expected in October; the company says the auction could result in a nearly 21B reais ($5.2B) signing bonus.

The news of PBR's desire to enter the auction brings clarity to a long-awaited auction that likely will lure some of the world’s top energy companies and which the government says could generate 100B reais ($26B).