Appliqate acquires leading education technology provider Onfire Learning.

Appliqate (OTCPK:APQT +1% ) announces the acquisition of Onfire’s Learning where, Appliqate will utilize Onfire’s Learning tools to provide a global blockchain educational access platform.

"We love to aid people in the learning process, and feel like blockchain will be the future of education. My team of developers and I are looking forward to helping launch the Blockchain educational access platform.” stated Dustin Garr

“Appliqate's focus is about empowering people to understand the world in which we live, and to take advantage of that to grow individually and as a community through technology,” expressed Darren Olayan.