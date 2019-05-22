CSW Industrials up 9% after Q4 earnings beats

CSW Industrials (CSWI +9.4% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 9.6% Y/Y to $91.5M, driven by increased sales in both the Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals segments.

Industrial Products revenue $53.7M (+14.7% Y/Y); and operating margin 23.6% up by 10 bps .

Specialty Chemicals revenue $37.8M (+3.3% Y/Y) and operating margin 17.8% up by 850 bps .

Q4 Gross margin improved by 347 bps to 46.8%; and operating margin improved by 500 bps to 17.6%.

SG&A expenses were $26.77M (+4.2% Y/Y); and as percentage of revenue 29.3% down by 152 bps.

Operating cash flow from continuing operations for FY, increased 18.8% to $68.2M, compared to $57.4M a year ago.

