JP Morgan likes BioMarin, sees over 50% upside on promising pipeline

Barron's reports that JPMorgan is bullish on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN -0.6% ). Analyst Cory Kasimov (Overweight/$133) is confident that the company will double revenues over the next five years. Shares have not moved much over the past three years and have underperformed the major indexes this year.

A key upcoming catalyst is three-year data on hemophilia A gene therapy BMN 270 (valoctocogene roxaparvovec), to be announced on June 7. Two-year data reported in May 2018 were positive, showing reductions in annualized bleed rates by 97% and average factor VIII usage by 96%.

Mr. Kasimov says he will maintain his bullish outlook on the company even if BMN 27O fails to make it to the market considering its rich pipeline.

SA authors currently rate the stock Neutral. The Quant rating is also Neutral while the predominant sell-side rating is Outperform.