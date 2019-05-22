Ericsson, Nokia to benefit from 5G cycle - BofAML

Ericsson (ERIC +2.3% ) and Nokia (NOK +1.2% ) are getting heavy attention at BofA Merrill Lynch, with looks at the 5G market ahead and fresh woes for major Chinese rival Huawei.

The firm upgraded Ericsson to Buy from Neutral after bullish management meetings, raising its price target to 110 Swedish kronor from 95.5 (15.3% upside from Stockholm pricing of 95.44 kronor).

The company's coming out with a technology lead over Finland's Nokia, BofA says, leading to near-term share gains. But that is a "timing issue" and negative sentiment on Nokia is overdone, it says. It holds a Buy rating on Nokia as well.

“At a high level, we believe both stocks give investors a solid exposure to the forthcoming 5G build-out cycle, with Nokia more controversial, yet offering greater upside to margins, sentiments and ultimately valuation, though at a higher risk," the analysts write. (h/t Bloomberg)

Ericsson currently has a sell-side average rating of Outperform, Seeking Alpha Authors' average rating of Bullish, and Quant Rating of Bullish.

Nokia has a sell-side average rating of Outperform, Seeking Alpha Authors' average rating of Bullish, and Quant Rating of Neutral.