BAML warns on potential Tesla short squeeze

Bank of America Merrill Lynch also has something to say about Tesla (TSLA -3.1% ) during a week in which several firms have pitched a tent in the bear camp.

Analyst John Murphy and team say Tesla's pathway to becoming a self-funding entity is still unclear and question the company's longer-term profitability, cash flow and valuation as they maintain an Underperform rating.

Still, despite the ongoing pressure on the stock, BAML isn't recommending that investors expecting a quick downturn even further take a short position in the EV automaker. "In our view, this could set up for a short squeeze in the coming days/weeks/ months should deliveries, profits/losses, cash flow/burn come in even slightly better than draconian expectations, or should Musk introduce another business venture and/or longer-term financial target that once again gets bulls excited about the story," advises the firm.