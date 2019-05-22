Eagle Point Credit Q1 NII falls Q/Q, NAV rises

Eagle Point Credit (ECC -0.2% ) Q1 net investment income and realized capital gains of 36 cents per share trails the consensus estimate of 41 cents and fell from 38 cents in Q4 2018.

Net asset value of $13.70 per share at March 31, 2019 rose from $12.40 at Dec. 31, 2018; estimates NAV per share of $14.33-$14.43 as of April 30, 2019.

Excluding proceeds from called investments, ECC received cash distributions of $1.13 per weighted average common share from its investment portfolio during the quarter, which was in excess of its aggregate quarterly common distribution and other recurring operating costs.

Deployed $58.5M in gross capital and $14.5M in net capital during Q1; received $44.0M of proceeds from the sale of investments and converted three of its existing loan accumulation facilities into CLOs.

On May 16, 2019, ECC recognized a realized loss of ~$4.5M, or 18 cents per share, on a write-off of the residual amortized cost associated with called CLO equity investments, the effect of which was already predominantly reflected in its NAV at March 31, 2019 as an unrealized loss on investments.

Eagle Point will redeem 909,000 shares of 7.75% series A term preferred stock due 2022 on June 28, 2019; redemption price per share will be $25 plus an amount equal to all unpaid dividends and distributions on shares accumulated.

Previously: Eagle Point misses by $0.05, misses on revenue (May 22)