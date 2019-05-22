BHP to expand nickel production amid battery boom

BHP (BHP -0.6% ) plans to expand its nickel sulfide operations through exploration or acquisitions, CFO Peter Beaven says, in preparation for an anticipated boom in demand for the material in electric vehicle batteries.

Nickel is in demand to allow electric cars to travel further on a single charge, and use of the metal also cuts costs by reducing the use of cobalt, a mainstay of current EV batteries.

BHP said earlier this month that it would hold on to its Nickel West operations in Western Australia state, which it had previously put up for sale.

But the company says it is not looking to move into lithium, Beaven says, expecting profits in the sector to be hurt as more supply comes online in the wake of cheaper production techniques.

Beaven also says BHP needs more options for growth in copper and oil, but likely would not add significant new capacity in iron ore or metallurgical coal beyond normal productivity improvements.