Nordstrom has a Local plan

Nordstrom (JWN -8.5% ) Co-President Erik Nordstrom explained during the company's earnings conference call (transcript) why Local stores (a service-focused concept store with no merchandise) are the future of the chain.

"Our local market strategy success metric is gaining market share in these markets and we have seen that in Los Angeles. We're in the midst right now of expanding our local market services from those core four stores to all 16 full-line stores in Los Angeles. We are on pace to bring our learnings to New York when we open the Tower. We have two Nordstrom Local service hubs planned on the island. And we're well positioned to execute that in New York. And then, our plan is next year to take that to our biggest markets across our portfolio."