Stocks pare losses as energy falls, utilities rise

U.S. stocks pull up from session lows as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said President Donald Trump is likely to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the end of June.

Still, the White House is reported to be considering sanctions on more Chinese companies, and crude oil slumps after petroleum inventories unexpectedly rose.

The Nasdaq falls 0.4%, while the S&P 500, and Dow are each dow n 0.3%.

Energy ( -1.0% ) and financial ( -0.6% ) sectors exerted the most pressure among S&P 500 sectors; communications services ( +0.3% ) and utilities ( +0.4% ) helped limit the broader market slide.

Crude oil futures fell 2.2% to $61.77 per barrel.

Bonds rose, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield down 3 basis points to 2.395%.