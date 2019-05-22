Energy 

More consistent earnings seen at AES as Argus upgrades to Buy

|About: The AES Corporation (AES)|By:, SA News Editor

AES Corp. (AES +0.9%) rises after Argus upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $20 price target, saying the company is now better positioned to generate more consistent earnings and dividend growth while trading at a reasonable valuation.

Argus analyst Gary Hovis cites AES's efficient gas-fired generating units, a favorable regulatory environment at its U.S. operations, and low-cost financing for its construction program and infrastructure upgrade schedule.

Hovis also likes the utility's growing cash flow as well as its increasing wholesale and industrial customer count.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox