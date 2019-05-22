More consistent earnings seen at AES as Argus upgrades to Buy

AES Corp. (AES +0.9% ) rises after Argus upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $20 price target, saying the company is now better positioned to generate more consistent earnings and dividend growth while trading at a reasonable valuation.

Argus analyst Gary Hovis cites AES's efficient gas-fired generating units, a favorable regulatory environment at its U.S. operations, and low-cost financing for its construction program and infrastructure upgrade schedule.

Hovis also likes the utility's growing cash flow as well as its increasing wholesale and industrial customer count.