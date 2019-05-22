Deutsche Bank finds error in software assessing payments

Deutsche Bank (DB -1.7% ) found an error in software it uses to assess money transfers, amid the bank's efforts to bolster internal controls after it was linked to a number of money-laundering scandals.

The tool, used to examine transactions retroactively, had two parameters out of 121 that weren't correctly defined in one of its applications.

The German bank is working to resolve the error "as quickly as possible" and has been communicating with regulators about the problem, the bank said.

In September, U.S. law enforcement agencies said Citi and Deutsche Bank were involved in transactions at Danske Bank's Estonian branch, where a massive money-laundering operation took place.