Sprint -5.8% to day's lows as holdout bull downgrades

Sprint (NYSE:S) is moving still lower today, down 5.8% to session lows, after holdout New Street Research downgrades the stock to Neutral, from Buy.
That was the last remaining Buy rating on the Street, against 17 Holds and 4 Sells, according to Bloomberg.
The firm's price target is $6.50, now implying 4% downside.
Both Sprint and T-Mobile (TMUS -0.7%) are lower on new headlines casting doubt on merger approval prospects. New Street remains Buy-rated on T-Mobile with a target of $88, implying 15% upside.
Now read: Sprint: No Merger Approval Guaranteed »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox