Pioneer Natural sees Gulf Coast crude exports rising

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD -1.6% ) is moving 200K bbl/day of crude from the Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast, CFO Rich Dealy says, representing ~6% of average U.S. crude exports this year.

PXD expects its percentage of volumes being exported - already at 80% - will grow over time, Dealy tells Reuters at the RBN Energy Export conference in Houston.

PXD, which switched last year to solely using Brent crude for its hedging program, has benefited from selling at international pricing for its oil: Dealy says PXD has added ~$600M in cash flow over the past five quarters by selling at prices linked to Brent rather than Midland.

Midland-based crude currently is priced at ~$11/bbl discount to Brent, a benefit Dealy says will shrink as more pipelines come online and the difference between Midland and Gulf Coast prices is less pronounced.

The company announced yesterday it was laying off a quarter of its workforce, saving $100M.