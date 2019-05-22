Medtronic Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.47 (+3.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.12B (-0.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mdt has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward.