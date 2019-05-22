Genuine Parts acquires remaining 65% stake in Inenco Group

Genuine Parts (GPC +0.5% ) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the remaining 65% stake of Inenco Group, headquartered in Sydney, Australia. Genuine Parts had previously purchased a 35% stake in Inenco on April 3, 2017.

Company expects to finance the balance of the purchase price using a combination of cash and borrowings.

Inenco Group, is one of Australasia's leading industrial distributors of key product categories such as bearings, power transmission and seals. It generates estimated annual revenues of ~$400M.

The acquisition is expected to close on July 1, 2019.