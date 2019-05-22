NY Fed head sees no need to adjust rates

Making comments similar to Boston Fed president Eric Rosengren and Fed Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, New York Fed President John Williams doesn't see a need to adjust the central bank's benchmark interest rate just yet.

“I don’t see any strong argument today, based on what we have seen in the data or other information, to move interest rates one way or the other,” he said to reporters at a press briefing.

He'll especially be keeping an eye on inflation, which has been staying unexpected low and under the Fed's 2% target and will be looking for signs to confirm the central bank's hypothesis that the softness in prices is temporary.

Fed watchers will get more insight into the central bank's thinking on inflation and the potential for interest rate adjustments when the FOMC releases minutes from its April 30-May 1 meeting at 2:00 PM ET today.

