SSE earnings drop and confirms listing of its UK retail business

UK based energy supplier SSE (OTCPK:SSEZF) said annual earnings fell more than a third as it battled stiff competition and warned of an uncertain outlook on Labour nationalization threat.

Generated an adjusted profit before tax of £725.7M, down 38% Y/Y, with wholesale operating profits down 71%, networks up 9% and the retail business down 2%; however on reported basis pretax profit increased 59%, to £1.37B

Revenue of £7.33B is down from £27.25B due to the company's adoption of the IFRS 15 accounting standard.

SSE says that it is still committed to offload its retail unit (SSE Energy Service) and would list it as a separate entity in H2 2020, if no buyer was found.

Adjusted operating profit of SSE Energy Services, fell to £89.6M from £278.7M due to hit by a regulator-imposed price cap on the most widely used energy tariffs; customers fell 8% to 6.25M.

On LSE the company's shares closed at £10.08 down 3.5%

