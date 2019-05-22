Best Buy Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.87 (+6.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.14B (+0.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bby has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Best Buy Earnings PreviewBest Buy: The China Trade War Will Affect Upcoming Earnings Guidance