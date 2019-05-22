Advanced Drainage Systems Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (+163.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $274.41M (+9.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wms has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.