Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (+5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.38B (-1.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hpe has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 11 downward.