Ross Stores Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.12 (+0.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.79B (+5.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rost has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 10 downward.