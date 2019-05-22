RBC Bearings Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.23 (+13.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $180.76M (+0.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, roll has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.