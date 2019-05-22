HP Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

HP (NYSE:HPQ) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (+6.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $13.97B (-0.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hpq has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward.