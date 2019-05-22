Autodesk Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (+683.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $740.14M (+32.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, adsk has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 2 downward.