UBS close to settling Italy tax case for $110M - Bloomberg

UBS (UBS -0.8% ) is close to settling a tax evasion case with Italy for ~EUR 100M ($110M), Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The agreement may be announced within the next few weeks, the people said.

UBS has said it faces claims from tax authorities and a prosecutor's office in Italy involving a five-year period starting in 2012.

Swiss banks have become targets of investigations by prosecutors in France, Germany, and Italy who says the banks helped clients hide money from tax authorities.

Three months ago, a French judge ordered UBS to pay a EUR 4.5B in fines and damages for helping clients to hide funds to evade taxes.