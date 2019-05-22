Infrastructure talks collapse as Trump rips congressional probes

Pres. Trump abruptly cuts off a White House meeting with House Speaker Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Schumer, saying he would not negotiate on infrastructure legislation with Democrats while he remains under investigation by various committees.

"I don't do cover-ups," Trump told a surprise White House press conference where he blasted congressional Democrats.

A similar meeting last month was an unexpected success, with both Trump and Democrats saying the two sides agreed that an infrastructure package would need to contain ~$2T in funding and investments.

Among many potentially relevant tickers: FLR, MDR, GENC, ACM, JEC, TPC, GVA, MLM, VMC, EXP, SUM, USCR, AA, X, AKS, NUE, ATI, CAT, DE, USG, MTW

ETFs: XHB, ITB, XLI, PHO, IYT, UTF, VIS, XTN, MFD, IDE, IGF, INF, FIDU, MGU, IYJ, PKB, EMIF, FXR, GII, UXI, RGI