Consumer Reports warns on Tesla's Autopilot

Consumer Reports posts a negative review of Tesla's (TSLA -4.3% ) new Autopilot software update, saying it creates a potential safety risk for drivers.

CR on Tesla: "We found that Navigate on Autopilot lagged far behind a human driver’s skill set: The feature cut off cars without leaving enough space and even passed other cars in ways that violate state laws, according to several law enforcement representatives CR interviewed for this report. As a result, the driver often had to prevent the system from making poor decisions... Despite Tesla’s promises that it will have full self-driving technology by the end of next year, our experience with Navigate on Autopilot suggests it will take longer."