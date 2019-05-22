Sea Limited +23% as revenues nearly triple

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is up 23% today after posting Q1 revenues that nearly tripled year-over-year with particular strength in e-commerce.

Revenue rose 126.9% on an unadjusted basis, and service revenues were up 193.8% on an adjusted basis. Sales of goods rose 300.5% to $47.8M.

The revenues were up 48.7% on a sequential basis as well, from Q4's $389.3M.

Net losses multiplied as well -- to $689.6M from $216.2M -- mainly due to a fair value loss of $436.1M from accounting treatment of convertible notes issued before the company's IPO.

In digital entertainment, quarterly active users rose 114.4% to 271.6M. Quarterly paying users made up 7.6% of that total, up from 5.7% a year ago.

Average revenue per user rose to $1.40 from $1.20 a year ago.

The company noted it will publish Call of Duty: Mobile under its right of first refusal arrangement with Tencent.

In E-commerce, gross merchandise value was $3.5B (up 81.8% Y/Y) and gross orders rose 82.7% to 203.5M.

Adjusted service revenue breakout: Digital Entertainment, $393.3M (up 169.3%); E-commerce, $149.2M (up 342.1%); Digital Financial Services, $2.8M (down 27.7%); Other, $33.5M (up 151%).

