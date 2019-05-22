Deckers Outdoor Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-88.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $378.82M (-5.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, deck has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.

