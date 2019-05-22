Oil -3% after unexpected surge in inventories

Crude oil prices plunge after U.S. crude inventories surged last week to their highest level since July 2017 and domestic oil production increased toward another record high; WTI -3% to $61.24/bbl, Brent -2.2% to $70.56/bbl.

The Energy Information Administration reported that U.S. stockpiles added 4.7M barrels to 477M barrels in the latest week, while analysts had forecast a ~600K-barrel decline, and U.S. crude production rose by 100K bbl/day to 12.2M bbl/day, just short of an all-time record.

"Despite a chunky drop in imports, refinery runs below year-ago levels have encouraged a second consecutive build to crude inventories - now up over 37M barrels, or 8.5% - in the last nine weeks," according to Matt Smith, director of commodity research at ClipperData.

With the fragile balance in the market, any new development between the U.S. and Iran on the one hand and the U.S. and China on the other has the "potential to send prices $10/bbl in either direction," says PVC's Stephen Brennock.

