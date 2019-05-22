Toro Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Toro (NYSE:TTC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.21 (+0.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $987.8M (+12.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ttc has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.