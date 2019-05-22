Brady Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Brady (NYSE:BRC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (+14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $292.66M (-1.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, brc has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.