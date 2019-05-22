Lions Gate Entertainment Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (-8.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $936.03M (-10.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, lgf.a has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.