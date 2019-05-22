Google faces European privacy investigation via Ireland

Google (GOOG +0.2% , GOOGL +0.2% ) is facing a privacy investigation done under the new European General Data Protection Regulation rules.

Ireland's data regulator (the lead EU watchdog for Google) has launched a probe into the tech giant to examine compliance in personalized online advertising.

That comes amid a number of submissions to the Data Protection Commission, including those made by Dr. Johnny Ryan of Brave, the commission notes.

"The purpose of the inquiry is to establish whether processing of personal data carried out at each stage of an advertising transaction is in compliance with the relevant provisions of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)," the commission says.