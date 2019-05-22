Intuit Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.39 (+11.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.23B (+10.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, intu has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 2 downward.