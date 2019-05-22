Hormel Foods Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (+2.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.37B (+1.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hrl has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.