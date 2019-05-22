Stocks take another turn down, led by energy

With no breakthroughs in sight on U.S.-China trade, the three major U.S. stock averages extend their losses, as energy and consumer discretionary sectors pull down further.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC that a trip to Beijing to restart trade talks hasn't been scheduled yet, fueling fears that the U.S.-China trade conflict will persist. In addition, China is considering stopping purchases of natural gas from the U.S., according to the South China Morning Post.

On domestic issues, an infrastructure plan is once again kicked down the road as President Trump says he won't work with Democrats on a bill if they continue to investigate him.

The Nasdaq falls 0.5% , the S&P slips 0.3% and the Dow declines 0.4% .

Among S&P 500 sectors, energy (-1.8%) is the worst performer, followed by consumer discretionary (-1.0%); utilities (+0.5%), consumer staples (+0.3%), and real estate (+0.2%) outperform the broader market.

Crude oil slips further, down 3.2% , to $61.13 per barrel; gold rises 0.1% to $1,274.40 per ounce.

Bonds rally, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield down 4 basis points to 2.387%.