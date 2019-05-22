Weibo Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (+4.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $399.65M (+14.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wb has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.