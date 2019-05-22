DXC Technology Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.09 (-8.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.3B (-15.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dxc has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.