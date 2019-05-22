Target takes a victory lap around mall sector

Apparel store stocks are being battered after the recent round of department store earning came in weak and mall peer Urban Outfitters (URBN -9.2% ) guided for more margin contraction.

By all appearance, Target (TGT +8.9% ) appears to have taken some apparel market share away from the mall group (comp sales +4.8%, digital sales +42%) in Q1. That trend could continue this summer, with Target execs stating today that the company's brand-new partnership with Vineyard Vines is already one of the most successful in its history.