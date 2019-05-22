Citic, Baidu fintech JV targets raising as much as $1B

A fintech joint venture between China CITIC Bank (OTCPK:CHCJY) and Baidu (BIDU -2.5% ) is seeking to raise as much as CNY 7B ($1B) in a private funding round, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The JV, a digital bank called aiBank, wants to complete the financing in the coming months.

aiBank was set up in 2015 and provides personal loans of as much as CNY 300,000 without requiring collateral, its website says.

Traditional lenders in China have been cutting staff and consolidating branch networks as they face competition from online payment giants such as Alibaba Group affiliate Ant Financial and Tencent Holdings.