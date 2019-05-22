LSC Comms +2.4% as report says DOJ softens on buyout

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) is up 2.4% following a report from Reorg M&A with some positivity on its proposed takeover by Quad/Graphics (QUAD -2% ).

The Justice Dept. has "significant softened" a stance that opposed the deal, according to the report, with several customers lining up in support of the deal. Many of the customers signed long-term pricing deals with the two companies. (h/t Bloomberg)

The deal valued around $1.4B was announced last October; the companies are expecting net synergies of about $135M to be realized in less than two years.