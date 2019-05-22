FOMC digs into `transitory' inflation effects

Some members of the Federal Reserves monetary policy-setting committee noted "downside risks" to inflation have increased, according the Federal Open Market Committee minutes from its April 30-May 1 meeting.

Participants noted that "at least part of the recent softness in inflation could be attributed to idiosyncratic factors that seemed likely to have only transitory effects on inflation," in line with Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks after the meeting that the lower-than-expected inflation could be transitory.

What were these transitory effects? "Unusually sharp declines in prices of apparel and of portfolio management services."

Some participants said downside risks for real GDP growth decreased because prospects for a sharp slowdown in global economic growth, "particularly in China and Europe," had diminished. But that's before the latest round of salvos in the U.S-China trade skirmish.

Several FOMC participants said the committees patient stance "was likely consistent" with its "balanced approach to achieving its objectives in current circumstances."

Furthermore, members saw the "patient approach" to determining future rate adjustments "would likely remain appropriate for some time."

A few participants noted that if the economy evolves as they expect, the committee would need to "firm the stance of monetary policy" to continue the economic expansion.

A few others said that subdued inflation coupled with real wage gains roughly in line with productivity growth "might indicate that resource utilization was not as high as the recent low reading of the unemployment rate by themselves would suggest."

Of course, the FOMC continues to say that any near-term adjustments would "appropriately remain dependent on the evolution of the outlook as informed by incoming data." Therefore, though they remain patient for now, they can adjust rates if the data warrants it.

