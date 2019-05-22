GE's Culp reiterates forecasts for 2019 and beyond

General Electric (GE -0.5% ) is lower after CEO Larry Culp affirmed the company's weak forecasts for 2019 and beyond.

GE expects to lose as much as $2B in free cash flow this year before the outflow ends in 2020 and improves in 2021, Culp told the annual Electrical Products Group conference in Florida.

"I think we're making progress but I don’t want anyone to walk out of here thinking this is something that is easily fixed," Culp said. "There’s a lot to do."

Culp noted that when he became CEO last October, he found GE had high ambition but lacked focus and had lost sight of what customers wanted; when Culp asked employees about quality, he said he was told about the cost of quality.