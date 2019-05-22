Acacia shareholders push back against Barrick's takeover offer

Barrick Gold's (GOLD -2.1% ) offer to take full control of its Acacia Mining (OTCPK:ABGLF) unit to resolve a long-standing tax dispute with Tanzania has drawn opposition from Acacia's minority shareholders.

The offer values Acacia at $787M, an 11% discount to its Tuesday close and 42% below Barrick's own audited valuation of Acacia's assets in its 2018 annual report.

"Either their auditors are not doing their job properly and they should have taken an impairment at the 2018 year end, or this is a false statement. Which is it?" an Acacia shareholder tells Reuters.

With much of the tax dispute with Tanzania stemming from the period when Barrick fully owned the Acacia assets, a deal by Barrick with the government to retake ownership "feels like bare-faced cheek to us," according to analysts at Peel Hunt.

"Acacia shareholders have to realize they have no options in this situation," says a Barrick shareholder. "When you look at the risks of operating in Tanzania... I don’t expect Barrick to pay a premium for Acacia."