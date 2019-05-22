Nike seen striking gold with Fortnite deal

Nike's (NKE -0.5% ) new partnership with Fortnite is considered a "genius" move by the analyst team at Evercore ISI.

The latest Season 9 update from Epic Games' Fortnite series allows players to buy/earn Jordan brand avatars outside the Battle Royale mode. Evercore analyst Omar Saad sees a huge benefit for Nike as Fortnite's 250M younger consumers are exposed to the Jordan brand and signature Jumpman logo.

The Michael Jordan-Fortnite tie-in arrives just ahead of the NBA Finals next week, which will feature Nike endorser Kevin Durant from the Golden State Warriors and potentially one of the Swoosh's rising stars in Giannis Antetokounmpo.