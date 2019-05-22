Comms firm 8x8 draws new wins for contact center solution

Comms firm 8x8 (EGHT +1.4% ) pointed today to two new customer wins as evidence for growing momentum for its 8x8 Contact Center solution.

Home security/automation firm NorthStar Home chose the cloud solution in order to migrate from an on-premises system, the company notes.

In the UK, Bluecrest Health Screening has chosen the solution to integrate its contact center with its unified communications approach.

The contact center solution offers features including omnichannel, quality management and speech analytics, open APIs and pre-built integrations for major CRMs.